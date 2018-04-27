Is this yours? Public to view stolen goods

BIG HAUL: Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey looks over a range of suspected stolen property.

BIG HAUL: Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey looks over a range of suspected stolen property. Chris Ison ROK240418cstolen7

THE Rockhampton police raid that seized a vast amount of suspected stolen items will be soon open for a public viewing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy said they have had a lot of people ring and inquire about the stolen goods.

"We are taking names and will advise on when we will be doing a public viewing,” Det Snr Sgt Peachy said.

The haul included a large amount of power tools and drills, hand-held tools, watches, jewellery, an amplifier, iPads, mobile phones and laptops.

An 18-year-old, 19-year-old, 28-year-old and 32-year-old were earlier this week charged in relation to numerous offences.

They were arrested after police raided the property in the early hours of Tuesday morning when officers forced entry.

The four people taken into custody have now been charged.

An 18-year-old female has been charged with two fail to appear warrants as well as a breach of bail, possession of a dangerous drug named ice and possession of property expected to be stolen.

A 19-year-old female has also been charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a utensil and failure to dispose of a syringe.

A 28-year-old male has been charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

A 32-year-old male has been charged with possession of utensils, possession of property believed to be obtained in the use of drugs, and possession of an unauthorised weapon.

Three persons, excluding the 18-year-old female, will appear in Rockhampton Magistrate Court on May 18.

Police had gone there in search of drugs following a tip-off, but ended up finding the tainted property, including a taser.

"We're asking anybody who is able to identify any property that is pictured here to contact Crime Stoppers or police so we can return that property back to you as soon as possible.”