Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG HAUL: Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey looks over a range of suspected stolen property.
BIG HAUL: Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey looks over a range of suspected stolen property. Chris Ison ROK240418cstolen7
Crime

Is this yours? Public to view stolen goods

by Jessica Powell
27th Apr 2018 3:46 PM

THE Rockhampton police raid that seized a vast amount of suspected stolen items will be soon open for a public viewing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy said they have had a lot of people ring and inquire about the stolen goods.

"We are taking names and will advise on when we will be doing a public viewing,” Det Snr Sgt Peachy said.

The haul included a large amount of power tools and drills, hand-held tools, watches, jewellery, an amplifier, iPads, mobile phones and laptops.

An 18-year-old, 19-year-old, 28-year-old and 32-year-old were earlier this week charged in relation to numerous offences.

They were arrested after police raided the property in the early hours of Tuesday morning when officers forced entry.

The four people taken into custody have now been charged.

An 18-year-old female has been charged with two fail to appear warrants as well as a breach of bail, possession of a dangerous drug named ice and possession of property expected to be stolen.

A 19-year-old female has also been charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a utensil and failure to dispose of a syringe.

A 28-year-old male has been charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

A 32-year-old male has been charged with possession of utensils, possession of property believed to be obtained in the use of drugs, and possession of an unauthorised weapon.

Three persons, excluding the 18-year-old female, will appear in Rockhampton Magistrate Court on May 18.

Police had gone there in search of drugs following a tip-off, but ended up finding the tainted property, including a taser.

"We're asking anybody who is able to identify any property that is pictured here to contact Crime Stoppers or police so we can return that property back to you as soon as possible.”

rockhampton police stolen goods tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    He was sprayed in Agent Orange, two years later he died

    He was sprayed in Agent Orange, two years later he died

    Life A young mum's journey from Vietnam tragedy to a war widow warrior

    Is this the slowest escape from custody?

    premium_icon Is this the slowest escape from custody?

    Crime As Jarrad McConnell hobbled out of court, he was a man on a mission

    Watch the first episode of our league show After The 80

    Watch the first episode of our league show After The 80

    Rugby League We're stepping up our coverage of the Intrust Super Cup

    How 'organised thieves' carried out $80,000 heist at Aurizon

    premium_icon How 'organised thieves' carried out $80,000 heist at Aurizon

    Crime SPIKE in metal price may be behind the brazen Rocky break in

    Local Partners