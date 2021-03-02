Is weed being laced with meth in CQ?

A woman smokes a cannabis joint - but what’s really in it? FILE PHOTO.

On face value, Mathew Robert Hodges was just another motorist fronting court on a drug-driving charge.

But as his matter played out in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday, there was an interesting twist.

Representing himself in court, the 30 year old, who pleaded guilty to drug-driving and drink-driving charges, told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale he did not know how he tested positive to both cannabis and methamphetamine.

“I’m not sure how that (methamphetamine) was in my system,” Hodges said.

Magistrate Beckinsale interrupted Hodges at that point.

“Do you want to know that I keep hearing that from people that are here for this charge,” Ms Beckinsale said.

“They say ‘look I use marijuana but I don’t touch meth.’

“But you understand, that people lace what you’re using so when you use illegal drugs with people that are doing illegal activity... you do not know one day, that you’re going to get something that you’re not planning on using and there it is in your system.”

Ms Beckinsale told Hodges it was a message “to address all drug offending”.

In relation to the drug-driving charge, Hodges tested positive on November 14 last year after police intercepted him on Svendsen Rd at Zilzie.

In a separate incident, Hodges was caught drink-driving on Tanby Rd, Yeppoon, on January 8.

He blew 0.063.

The court heard Hodges had previous drug-driving offences on his history in 2017 and 2018.

Ms Beckinsale fined him $1800 and disqualified him from driving for 14 months.

