Is Yeppoon Rd up for auction as ALP matches LNP commitment?

The LNP funding to upgrade Yeppoon Road is part of the Roads of Significant Importance initiative.

EXCLUSIVE: THE Yeppoon to Rockhampton road has become a political football as both major parties try to secure the highest bid to upgrade the road.

Initially promising $47 million for the first stage of a three stage upgrade, federal Labor has now upped its initial commitment by $20 million.

The additional funding by the Labor Party now matches the Federal Government's commitment of $64 million.

Labour candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson said the project was long overdue.

"We are not mucking about here,” he said.

"If we are elected this investment will happen, relieving congestion and dramatically improving safety on what is one of Queensland's more dangerous stretches of road.”

LNP's Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry has hit back at the increase, accusing Labor of 'parroting' the government's plans.

"Mr Robertson's announcement is completely irrelevant because the money has been delivered,” Ms Landry said.

"Our funding is not reliant on my re-election; it is a real, budgeted delivery.”

Ms Landry said the funding for the upgrade would complete long awaited duplication between Ironpot Rd and Neils Rd and would deal with some of the troublesome intersections along the busy road.

Mr Robertson said Labor's plan to upgrade the road, which has claimed 20 lives in 20 years, would see the upgrades happen in three stages.

The first stage would see a dual carriageway created between Ironpot and Limestone.

The location of the final two stages hasn't been announced.

Ms Landry said the final decision was in the hands of the State Department of Transport and Main Roads, which has been contacted for further details.