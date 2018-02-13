Listen up Rocky, Ergon Energy has $28,000 of your money

Do you know someone who is owed money by Ergon Energy?

ERGON Energy is holding $137,000 of unclaimed monies and more than $28,000 belongs to Rockhampton region residents and businesses.

A Queensland Government Gazette released on Friday reveals the register of unclaimed monies held by Ergon includes nine people and businesses in Rockhampton, Gracemere and Yeppoon.

Lifestyle Resort Holding P/Ltd, which owns Gateway Lifestyle Retirement Village behind Red Hill was owed the most with $22,163.75.

An Ergon Energy spokesperson said all of these electricity accounts have been finalised previously.

"As was process in 2015, when a private citizen's account is finalised with a credit amount, a refund cheque is automatically sent to the last known postal address," the spokesperson said. "After 18 months, if unclaimed, the cheques are cancelled and monies go into Ergon Energy Retail's unclaimed monies account."

"Then after a further 18 months, the money goes to the Public Trustee."

REGISTER OF UNCLAIMED MONIES:

Unpresented cheques

CQ Ventures, Shop 1/1 East St, Rockhampton City, from 04/05/15 for $846.26

Mr D J Betra, 935 Yeppoon Rd, North Rockhampton, from 13/04/2015 for $974.97

Mr M G Stevens, 17 Skyline Dr, North Rockhampton, from 07/10/2015 for $897.41

Mrs T L Fitzgerald, 235 Flanagan St, Frenchville, from 17/11/2015 for $500.00

Miss T J Hayden, 111 Capricorn St, Gracemere, from 24/11/2015 for $732.10

Lifestyle Resort Holding P/LTD, Schuffenhauer St, Norman Gardens, from 01/12/15 for 3,371.89

Lifestyle Resort Holding P/LTD, Schuffenhauer St, Norman Gardens, from 18/12/2015 for $18, 791.86

Mr D John, 13 Dune Circle, Lammermoor, from 29/12/2015 for $865.77

Unclaimed credits

Mrs M A Graham & Mr J T Graham, 132 Hume Rd, Boongarry from 28/02/2015 for $1,400.00

Total: $28, 380.26

Total across state: $137, 343.48

If your name is on the list, call Ergon on 13 10 46