Isaac kids show off their creativity during Youth Week 2020

FIRST PLACE: Ana-Lucia Reyes, 13, from Moranbah with her winning project ‘Classic dragline’.

CREATIVITY was put to the ultimate test, with the youth of Isaac proving they are in no short supply of ingenuity, imagination and resourcefulness.

A total of 176 kids in Isaac got involved in the #isocreate competition celebrating Queensland Youth Week, from April 1-9.

Participants had ­#isocreate kits delivered contactless to their door, filled with 15 different items to develop a product, make an invention, create artwork, design a display, build a ­costume, make a game or anything they could possibly imagine, with items sourced from local Isaac businesses.

Laure-Lee Deaves, 13, from Dysart presents her project "Windmill".

Isaac Regional Council CEO Gary Stevenson said the response was phenomenal, showcasing the resilient and creative nature of the youth across the Isaac region during these trying times.

“We had an unprecedented number of youths register for their #isocreate kits, and what they created has blown me away,” Mr Stevenson said.

“From model aeroplanes and artwork to board games and everything in between, we can rest assured we have a great generation of inventors and creators coming up through the ranks.”

“Congratulations to everyone who submitted their work, electronically, and participated in #isocreate.

Angela Chan, 14, from Clermont presents her project "Elastic band power boat".

“Times might be tough, but our youth are resilient and worth celebrating.

“And a big congratulations to our winner and runners up.”

Ana-Lucia Reyes, 13, from Moranbah placed first with her project “Classic dragline”.

Laure-Lee Deaves, 13, from Dysart placed first runner-up for her project “Windmill”.

Angela Chan, 14, from Clermont placed second runner-up for her project “Elastic band power boat”.

Lucy Nicholous, 17, from Moranbah received the encouragement award for her project “Tough exterior of a teen”.

Lucy Nicholous, 17, from Moranbah presents her project "Tough exterior of a teen".

Ana-Lucia won an iPad, and Laure-Lee and Angela received $200 gift cards.

The theme for Queensland Youth Week 2020 was “Yeah the youth!” – a celebration of who our young people are and what they offer to our state.

The winning projects can be viewed at isaac.qld.gov.au/community/youth-week