Isaac makes huge investment in capital works

MORE than $50m will be spent on capital works in the Isaac region in the coming year.

The latest budget from Isaac Regional Council will help bring assets up to date, improve infrastructure and make the community a better place to live.

More than half the capital works funding will be spent on improving the Isaac region road network, including the $16m upgrade to Pasha Rd.

Mayor Anne Baker said the major agricultural route upgrade was not the only important road investment the council would make this financial year.

It will also invest $2m to deliver stage two of the Mills Avenue rehabilitation in Moranbah, $1.5m to rehabilitate a 2.5km section of Golden Mile Rd, and $1.3m to pave and seal sections of Mackenzie River-Capella Rd.

Isaac region headlines:

In total, $27.4m will be spent on roads, $6.2m on water projects, $5.8m on wastewater services, $3.2m on waste management and $5m on community facilities.

In recent years the council's budget has been bolstered by Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery funding.

With the region's rehabilitation following Cyclone Debbie finishing up in May this year, the council are focusing on the basics.

"We reached a significant milestone in May, completing a $50.1m NDRRA restoration program in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie," Cr Baker said.

"This is a great achievement for the Isaac region and I acknowledge the support provided by the federal and state governments to assist us on the path to recovery."

Cr Baker said the council would continue to advocate to the higher levels of government for it's fair share of funding.

"Out community infrastructure assets help underpin an Isaac resource sector responsible for generating almost half (the) state's royalties revenue," she said.

"An investment in our region is by government is an investment in the industries which generate billions in wealth for our nation."