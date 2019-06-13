Isaac regional council approves Adani access terms

TERMS of an Infrastructure Access Agreement relating to Adani's Carmichael Mine and associated rail network have been approved by Isaac Regional Council.

The agreement, considered at a special meeting in Moranbah this morning, formalises the proponents' obligation to fund infrastructure upgrades, provide new infrastructure and help maintain roads impacted by the Carmichael Mine.

The endorsement comes as a decision on Adani's groundwater management plan, that could allow the mining giant to break ground within weeks, is due to be handed down by the Environment Department today.

The agreement between Adani, the Carmichael Rail Network and the council was a condition of the approval process set down by the Office of the Coordinator-General.

Isaac Mayor Anne Baker said it ensured Isaac ratepayers would not be burdened by the cost of improving or maintaining infrastructure required to develop or operate a resources project.

"This agreement requires the proponent to carry out works in two stages to improve the Moray-Carmichael Road, which is the primary route to the mine site," Cr Baker said.

"The first stage will be undertaken immediately, while the sealing of the road and the substantial upgrading of bridges will be undertaken in agreed timeframes over the next few years. If other roads are impacted by the mine and rail project over time, they too will be subject to improvements funded by the proponent.

"Council is satisfied that this agreement addresses issues relating to our local government area and acknowledges the work undertaken by all parties over many months to reach this outcome."

The council's involvement in the approval process for the Carmichael Mine, and similar resources projects, is limited to establishing infrastructure access agreements and other compensation arrangements with the developer as a condition of their approval.

"What council is responsible for is ensuring the interests of Isaac region ratepayers are represented and protected," Cr Baker said.

"Council is supportive of responsible development by the resources and mining sector within the region, but we are also committed to making sure big companies fairly pay their way."