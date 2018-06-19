Isaac Regional Council reseals 15 roads in 12 months

MORE than 15 roads in Clermont have been resealed in the past 12 months in a bid to boost safety and productivity.

Resealing is a vital part of Isaac Regional Council's maintenance program with more than six kilometres of roads in the historic town now complete.

Mayor Anne Baker said the program is part of council's plan to ensure the provision of a well-maintained road network into the future.

"We are committed to maintaining and enhancing council's infrastructure now and into the future,” Cr Baker said.

"The reseal involved placing a layer of bitumen to waterproof the road surface and preserve the underlying road structure.

"Without preventative upkeep like resealing, the life of the road is greatly reduced and it's more likely to produce potholes.”

Council has also completed a footpath renewal project at Hood's Lagoon, funded by the 2017-19 Works for Queensland Program.

The upgrade included more than 200 metres of footpath widening to cycleway standard.

By the end of June it is anticipated that council will also have a further 200 metres of new footpath constructed on Capricorn Street.

This will be travelling from Mimosa Street to Box Street which will connect existing pathways from St Joseph School over commonly known Catholic Hill to Hoods Lagoon.

Cr Baker said the Clermont streetscape project will continue in the new financial year thanks to the 2017-19 Works for Queensland Program.

"The $400,000 we are working in partnership with the Queensland Government includes replacing the footpath on Capella Street,” she said.

"There are plans to extend from Herschel Street to Sirius Street.

"The job design includes specifications to minimise disruptions.”

Cr Baker extended her thanks to the community for their patience.

"To carry out these works safely and efficiently, traffic controllers, closures and speed restrictions will be in place as required, with every effort made to minimise disruptions during peak times,” she said.

The 17 roads completed by council include: