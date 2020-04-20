Menu
Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said a “stand up” order was given to the Local Disaster Management Group in response to the coronavirus crisis.
Council News

Isaac summons COVID-19 disaster management group

Zizi Averill
20th Apr 2020 5:30 AM
DISASTER management teams are on high alert in the Isaac region as coronavirus spreads across Queensland.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said a “stand up” order was given to the Local Disaster Management Group in response to the crisis.

As the group’s chair, Cr Baker said the extraordinary move was to support health authorities in managing the virus’ spread.

She said the disaster management group has set up a co-ordination centre to help the community, manage resources and distribute public information.

To date there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the Isaac Region, but Cr Baker said it was pivotal to respond to the threat.

“To fight the spread of COVID-19 virus it is essential to keep up to date with the latest advice,” she said.

Residents, businesses and industries can access resources from the co-ordination centre by phoning 1300 133 773.

Mackay Daily Mercury

