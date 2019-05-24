Menu
Three ISIS orphans are set to be returned to Australia from a Syrian refugee camp. Picture: Supplied
ISIS orphans ‘to return to Australia’

by Staff writers
24th May 2019 7:26 AM
THREE Australians orphans whose parents were killed in Islamic State's caliphate in Syria are reportedly set to return home if they can find a home.

The Australian reports that the three children, aged between eight and 12, lived in Melbourne with their parents before travelling to the caliphate.

The paper reports that the father was an Islamic State fighter who was killed in battle, while their mother also died, although it is not known how.

The children are unaccompanied but are being cared for by people in their refugee camp and officials are working on getting them to Iraq or Lebanon before being flown back to Australia.

Federal Member for Dickson Peter Dutton. Picture: AAP
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told The Australian that safety would not be compromised to bring the children back.

"Australian officials cannot facil­itate the safe passage of ­people out of the conflict zones,'' Mr Dutton said. "When it comes to children, we will deal with each and every case on its merits, but in every single case we will be putting the security of Australians at the top of the list.''

There are still about 70 Australians believed to be in Syrian refugee camps, most of them women and children.

