Island-hopping the Keppels just got easier

NEW tourism operator Scott Ryan is set to breathe new life into the idyllic island group collectively known as the Keppels with his amazing island-hopping tours.

Launched at Keppel Bay Marina last week, the Keppel Explorer Island Hopper has reduced travel time to as little as 20 minutes from the mainland to the islands.

Mr Ryan said his clients will see more, do more and experience more with sightseeing tours from the Keppel Bay Marina in Yeppoon.

"We are offering a tailored, Robinson Crusoe-style tour, snorkelling fringing coral reef and visiting uninhabited islands with secluded white-sand beaches where no other tourists go,” Mr Ryan said.

"Participants will explore previously inaccessible islands and although each tour follows an itinerary, we'll tailor the experience to the group and the day's weather conditions.”

Mr Ryan's involvement in the adventure tourism industry spans the past 20 years, having owned and operated youth hostels, cultural tours and print and online travel media businesses in Sydney, Byron Bay and Noosa.

"I met Geoff Mercer from GKI Holiday Village through the YHA network back in 2005 when I travelled the entire east coast as part of a familiarisation tour,” he said.

"I fell in love with GKI and when I sold my YHA business on Sydney's Northern Beaches in 2010 I headed straight back to my favourite destination to set up a backpacker business with Geoff on the island.

"Since the closure of the Great Keppel Island Resort, The Keppels have been portrayed as closed and visitors just weren't coming to GKI as much and I was forced to return to Sydney for work. I started an online travel business in Byron Bay before returning to live on GKI 12 months ago.

"I have watched visitor numbers slowly increase. People would get off the ferry with no direction and no plans, so I made the decision with a lot of advice from Geoff to offer boat tours around the islands.

"I purchased the 14-seat ex-whale watching boat from Albany Whale Watching Tours in WA.

"It is a unique boat offering new products to the region.

"People will get to enjoy close encounter whale watching set to launch with the arrival of the whales. We'll be able to travel further and faster around the Keppels, which means more time with the whales for customers.”

Mr Ryan said clients would enjoy the most fun you can have out on the islands with lots of laughs, stories and tales, and some of them are even true.

"Participants will explore and experience previously inaccessible beaches and uninhabited islands just like the First Fleet and Robinson Crusoe,” he said.

"You can take short strolls on the islands to the lookouts, enjoy swimming and snorkelling in the crystal waters all tailored to the pace you enjoy.

"I am available for private charters, groups, events and island camping drop offs.”

Book at hello@ keppelexplorer.com.au oro at Keppel Bay Marina