Island paradise snapped up for $1.7m

Two neighbouring freehold properties on Great Keppel Island have been purchased by a Sunshine Coast buyer for $1.7 million.

Principal of @ Real Estate Natalie Gesler said the island property sold to a new owner after being in the Svendsen family for 60 years.

Ms Gesler said the Svendsen brothers, who are highly regarded community members of the Great Keppel Island and boating communities, were “ready to move on with the next chapter of their lives”.

Lots 10 and 11/480 Esplanade, The Keppels, settled last week through @ Real Estate. Both lots sold for $1.7 million. Picture: Alicia Harvey

“I was just so blessed when the Svendsen brothers gave me a call to ask me to be their agent,” she said.

“Arguably the most naturally beautiful piece of real estate in the world, there was a high level of buyer interest, from buyers all over the country.

“We had multiple offers and the sellers were pleased to have sold the family property to a Queensland buyer who is keen to preserve the natural beauty of this unique piece of paradise.”

She said the property at Svendsen’s Beach was subdivided into three blocks, with the Svendsen brothers keeping one and a couple from the Sunshine Coast purchasing the other two.

While lot 10 was predominantly vacant land, situated on lot 11 was a beach house that boasted two-bedrooms, one bathroom and a “generous” open plan kitchen, lounge and dining area that flowed onto the veranda.

She said the buyer would “probably” do a bit of work to the house but was going to preserve the property.

“He gets how beautiful it is and how precious the location is, and is going to work with that,” she said.

“I think it is such a good outcome for everyone.”

She said the @ Real Estate team was honoured to have been such a pivotal part of the sale, which she described as a “momentous moment in history on Great Keppel Island”.

