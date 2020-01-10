Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Shark carcass was found on a beach on the top end of Bribie Island. Image: supplied, G'Day Adventure Tours.
The Shark carcass was found on a beach on the top end of Bribie Island. Image: supplied, G'Day Adventure Tours.
News

Islanders spooked by half-eaten shark carcass

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Jan 2020 5:05 AM | Updated: 6:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GORY shark carcass that washed ashore on Bribie Island has sparked fear in locals of bigger predators in the popular surfing spot.

G'Day Adventure Tours owner Jason Brown found the half-eaten creature on washed up on the North Side of the island on Monday.

 

Crazy seeing this on the beach today! Something big has had a nice feed on it.

Posted by G'day Adventure Tours on Monday, 6 January 2020

"It must have been attacked by a big tiger shark," Mr Brown said.

"The day before that I had only just seen spearfisher men out 200m off shore.

"It's a good thing it wasn't one of them."

It follows reports of a seven-foot bull shark biting a surfer's board at a Bribie Island beach last October.

Further north, a young girl was bitten by a shark off North West Island near Yeppoon yesterday.

Surfer Brad Highlands said the attack left everyone shaken up.

More Stories

Show More
bribie island editors picks shark carcass

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOTEL CAPRICORNIA: Hospital bed, $62 a night

        premium_icon HOTEL CAPRICORNIA: Hospital bed, $62 a night

        News Elderly lady forced to pay if she wants to stay in hospital, despite not being able to walk

        Hartley discusses mid-season strategy against runners up Bulls

        premium_icon Hartley discusses mid-season strategy against runners up...

        News The Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge is getting back into the swing of...

        Construction begins: Rocky’s men’s shed is a goer

        premium_icon Construction begins: Rocky’s men’s shed is a goer

        News Years of hard work are being rewarded for the critically important community...

        BUSHFIRES: The koala population is not facing extinction

        premium_icon BUSHFIRES: The koala population is not facing extinction

        Environment Expert: ‘The fires have been devastating but it doesn’t mean the koala is...