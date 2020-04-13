Isolated on the Murray River

When local adventurers Ken and Jules Fox began their latest escapade kayaking the Murray River a few months ago, Coronavirus was barely on their radar.

In the days leading up to their departure, there were fewer than 100 cases recorded in Australia and the couple was more concerned about Victoria’s dwindling bushfires than a potential pandemic.

The pair had heard reports of hundreds of fish dying due to ash and retardant in the waters and weren’t sure what kind of state the river would be in.

To avoid such scenes, they started their journey in Albury-Wodonga on the New South Wales/Victorian border, roughly 155km from the usual starting point.

From here they began their seven-week adventure, kayaking around 30km a day, going for days at time without service or human interaction.

At night they would set up camp on the riverbank, eat a simple meal, go for a swim and then lie back and read a book or look at the stars.

Though human interaction was severely limited, the pair were accompanied along their journey by a plethora of wildlife, from snakes and emus swimming alongside them to echidnas and kangaroos sharing their campsites.

Every few days they would pass a town and head in to stock up on non-perishables and treat themselves to a coffee, a cooked meal and some 4G service.

As the weeks wore on, these towns became ghostlike and non-perishables few and far between, but it wasn’t until the day before the Fox’s left the water for good that the severity of the situation really sunk in.

“The day before we got off the water, we managed to get some ABC radio in the morning and we heard one of the ministers talking about possibly closing the NSW borders but also ramping up the QLD border entry to a permit only,” Mr Fox said.

“So, we had a friend in South Australia who was looking after our car and we called her and said have you heard any more about this. Apparently, she’d been trying to ring us and had left messages, but we’d only just got service.”

The Fox’s had roughly a week left in their journey but this friend, as well as family back home, advised them to cut it short.

“Ultimately we would have loved to finish doing what we were doing, but the world is a little bit bigger than us,” Mr Fox said.

So, the couple paddled that day to a town easily accessible to their South Australian friend, camped there for the night and received their car the next morning.

According to Mr Fox, the 2000km drive back to Queensland was arduous but surreal.

“The day we hit the water there were less than 100 cases in Australia so you can imagine what our life was like when we came off the water seven weeks later and everything had turned upside down,” he said.

“That drive was long and tiring. We didn’t have our heads in the game, we’d left our pure isolation, our own little world. Coming back to the real one, in the state it was in was hard.”

“We really just put our heads down, bum up and got home in two nights.”

Although they might prefer not to do it at home, according to Ken and Jules, the prospect of self-isolating for the unforeseen future doesn’t phase them.

The past couple of years have seen them leave civilisation behind many times as they hiked the Appalachian Trail and cycled over The Andes.

“We’re quite comfortable just the two of us, we’ve done it for years. We cycled three continents in 2.5 years just the two of us, so we like relying on ourselves for everything, we’ve got used to it,” Mr Fox said.

The pair have six weeks of booked holiday time remaining, though as an ICU nurse, Mr Fox is on standby and as a casual dental administrator Mrs Fox’s future employment is uncertain.

For now, they are staying positive and keeping themselves busy with home renovations and night time strolls.

“We’ve got a million things to keep ourselves occupied,” Mr Fox said.

“We definitely don’t have enough hours in the day for the things we need to achieve even at home.”