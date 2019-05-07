Menu
Israel Folau decision could take days as panel retires to make final decision.
Folau’s nervous fate wait as hearing concludes

7th May 2019 5:10 PM
ISRAEL Folau's epic code of conduct hearing is finally over, with the three-person independent panel retiring to consider a decision in his fight against Rugby Australia.

Folau's lawyers debated for almost 22 hours over three days with the governing body's legal team after RA boss Raelene Castle issued the Wallabies star a "high level" breach notice last month following his controversial social media posts.

The outcome of the landmark hearing could range from Folau being free to return to training and playing with the NSW Waratahs up to termination, with fines or suspensions also options depending on the verdict.

israel folau rugby union super rugby wallabies waratahs
