Rugby Union

Folau says he refused ‘temptation’ of Rugby Aus’s offer

by Campbell Gellie
12th May 2019 6:38 PM
Israel Folau has told a church congregation that "the way Satan works is he offers you stuff that could look good to the eye" in relation to Rugby Australia's offer to let him play again if he took down his homophobic social media post.

The 30-year-old spoke at The Truth of Jesus Christ church service in Kenthurst on Sunday, saying he refused the "temptation".

Israel Folau speaking at The Truth of Jesus Christ Church in Kenthurst on Sunday. Picture: Facebook
"There have been many opportunities to potentially make the situation a little bit easier. I could go back and play the game, get everything back to the way it used to be," he said.

"The way Satan works is he offers you stuff that could look good to the eye and makes you feel comfortable, and if you follow that path all the worries and troubles will go away.

"(But) it is always the will of God that comes first."

Israel Folau attending Sunday Mass on Sunday. Picture: Jeremy Piper
The highest Super Rugby try-scorer of all time has been banned from playing and thrown into a legal battle with Rugby Australia after a publishing a social media post targeting homosexuals, adulterers, drunks and others.

Last week he was found to have breached Rugby Australia's code of conduct.

Folau holding a bible outside church on Sunday. Picture: Jeremy Piper
Rugby Australia offered Folau a compromise - take down your post and you can play.

However, Folau refused.

During the hearing lawyers cross examined Folau about whether he would continue to post his religious beliefs online.

