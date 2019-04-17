Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Israel Folau won’t go down without a fight. Picture: Getty
Israel Folau won’t go down without a fight. Picture: Getty
Rugby Union

Official: Folau to fight contract termination

17th Apr 2019 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

He left it until the eleventh hour but disgraced Wallaby Israel Folau will challenge Rugby Australia decision to terminate his contract, a RA statement said.

"Wallabies and NSW Waratahs back Israel Folau has today responded to a breach notice issued to him by Rugby Australia on Monday in relation to his social media posts on April 10," the statement reads.

"Folau has requested the matter be referred to a Code of Conduct hearing.

"Rugby Australia will now make arrangements with the Rugby Union Players' Association (RUPA) to bring together the Code of Conduct hearing."

 

Rugby Australia Chief Executive, Raelene Castle confirmed Folau would challenge decision "Israel has responded formally today to request a Code of Conduct hearing which, under the circumstances, was not an unexpected outcome. We will now work to confirm a date for the hearing as soon as possible.

"After the date for the hearing is confirmed Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union will make no further comment on the matter until the Code of Conduct process has concluded."

More Stories

Show More
israel folau rugby australia rugby union wallabies
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Police speak to neighbours about man found dead at home

    premium_icon Police speak to neighbours about man found dead at home

    Crime The man was found with facial injuries and his death is being treated as suspicious.

    Worker to miss out on $40,000 in JM Kelly entitlements

    premium_icon Worker to miss out on $40,000 in JM Kelly entitlements

    News He's been in Australia 38 years, but he isn't Aussie enough it seems

    Shock number of kids seeking drug and booze help

    premium_icon Shock number of kids seeking drug and booze help

    News Kids as young as 10 seeking help for drug and alcohol abuse

    Man winched from island during family holiday

    premium_icon Man winched from island during family holiday

    News The man was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital