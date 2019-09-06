It began as a ladies glee club in the 1940s

THE Georgian Choir began as a small Ladies Glee back in 1949, when they would meet at the home of Romily Millitt (a musical specialist) in George Street, Rockhampton - the namesake of the choir.

In 1957, the choir had expanded into a full choral group performing and won Queensland-wide Eisteddfods back to back.

Throughout the years, the renowned choir has held many concerts in large and small halls, sung at weddings, funerals, hospitals, and nursing homes.

The choir has an extensive archive of works, with a comprehensive range of new and old music.

Once a year, a fundraising concert is held to cover the costs of insurance, music,and copyright with the surplus being donated to local charities.

The members love to sing and have great fun.

They would love to have fresh faces and voices to help spread the joy of music throughout the community.

We meet to practice at the South Rockhampton Uniting Church in Campbell St, each Friday at 1pm usually finishing at 2.30pm.

Well-known pianist and organist Roger Marks accompanies the choir on the grand piano.

For more information, contact president Susan Darr on 0409 898 886 or conductor Glenys Everitt on (07)49273496.