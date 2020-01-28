‘It costed 21 workers’ wages for a year’

ROCKHAMPTON tour guide Michael Feldman’s knowledge of Central Queensland’s rail history reaches far beyond his years.

After recently delving into Archer Park Rail Museum’s past, the 21 year-old Gracemere man has now taken a look at how Mount Morgan’s Rack Railway formed during the historic town’s mining heyday more than a century ago.

A voluntary member of the Archer Park Rail Museum in Rockhampton, Mr Feldman explained how the unique system came about before eight rack engines operated between 1898 and 1952.

“The closest station was at Kabra, and they had to use 28 horse teams to get the loading up to Mount Morgan, and so when gold production skyrocketed in the 1900s, they realised a railway was a profitable solution,” he said.

Mr Feldman said at the time, the state government was sceptical, thinking the railway wouldn’t bring enough business if it was only to be used for the Mount Morgan Mine.

However, looking for the cheapest and shortest route, a railway line was eventually built between Kabra and Moonmera.

“Even though it (gradient) was 1 to 16 between Moonmera and Moongan, that was still too steep for a normal locomotive to climb so they adapted a rack and pinion system from Switzerland,” he said.

“The rack and pinion was adapted, and two locomotives (built in Scotland) were brought to Mount Morgan at a cost of 330,000 pounds which was the equivalent of 21 railway workers’ wages for a year.”

,Mr Feldman said, despite a weight ­restriction, up to 225,000 tonnes was pulled up the rack annually for nearly 50 years.

“Each locomotive could push 80 tonnes up the hill, and there was a daily passenger train from Rockhampton to Mount Morgan,” he said.

“As the years went on, the Dawson Valley Coalfields and the line to Biloela and Theodore were connected to Mount Morgan.”

“There was big business on the railway from Mount Morgan because every Monday, Wednesday and Friday there was a goods train which went to Moonmera, and two rack engines were sent down from Mount Morgan to greet the train – and two locomotives pushed 160 tonnes of loading up the hill each.”

Each locomotive worked its 80 tonnes of loading with its brake system, then they put the train together at Moongan in the big passing loop.

Then the two rack engines would come together and joined up to the front of the train which took it to Mount Morgan.

“When the coal fields skyrocketed in production, the railway needed a bigger alternative because of the severe weight restriction on the rack because of the 80 tonne maximum loading, that posed a problem on the railway,” he said.

So, in 1952, a deviation line was built via Bundaleer which connected with the Walterhall junction.

The locomotives’ last job was to pull up the rack section it had worked for 50 years.

