'I.T. is not just for the nerds': Mayor backs Rocky's brave new businesses

The Smart Working Hub design proposed for the former Bond Store at Customs House in Rockhampton.

"INFORMATION technology is not just for the nerds under their mother's house somewhere.”

Said in jest but ringing true, Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow threw in her two cents worth as councillors discussed the companies leading Rockhampton's brave new business world.

Smart Hub business manager Elize Hattin updated council's ordinary meeting on the Hub's progress since she came on board nine months ago.

Having grown from three to 14 start-ups in that time, Ms Hattin said the region's most diverse innovators had started to branch from the collaborative space into global markets.

Rockhampton Regional Council's new Smart Hub business manager Elize Hattin. Madelyn Holmes Photographics

From software development, town planning, financial solutions, health services, video production and food scanning, the businesses are all less than four years old, and all forging their way in their respective fields.

"When I first entered this role I was dismayed by the fact I got the feeling we were being ignored, so we're working really really hard to change that,” Ms Hattin said.

"For Rockhampton we need to have more of a global perspective, so we are working very hard to create global partnerships.

"For example, Texas University, our start up is in partnership with their start ups, so we are taking the start ups to the international markets instead of just focusing on our regional economy.”

Cr Strelow said for a long time, "we have known we are in a moment of change” from the traditional business model and it was important Rockhampton caught up.

"Fifty years ago a business started in a geographic location, it had 10 employees then grew to 15, 20, 100... they stayed for 20 or 40 years, and there was a thing that was a saleable asset called a business at the end of it,” Cr Strelow said.

"None of those things hold true any more, and whilst we don't know the end game we know that there's a jour- ney that we have got to set out on or we will be behind.”

Steven Wilson of the Office of Queensland's Chief Entrepreneur agreed, and said the Sunshine Coast, Townsville, Cairns and Mackay had strong start up cultures, with opportunity for Rocky to follow suit.

"I think you guys have got a great opportunity to stake a flag in the ground and say 'this is what Rockhampton is all about', particularly technology around agriculture,” he said.

Currently working in a "bring your own desk” environment at the Bond Store, Beat Architects have completed the design of the Customs House Smart Hub, and have prepared a specification document for tendering late last month.