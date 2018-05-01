Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Farming is a career that a lot aspire to enter into. Today is a day of action to ensure there is a future for kids like these
Farming is a career that a lot aspire to enter into. Today is a day of action to ensure there is a future for kids like these Contributed
Business

'It is our life': CQ farmers among 500 strong land law rally

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
1st May 2018 10:50 AM

IMPASSIONED farmers gathered at Queensland Parliament House this morning and raised their voices in hopes of being heard one last time.

The 500 strong crowd of farmers from across the state rallied on George St to protest the proposed new vegetation management laws.

The vegetation management laws were listed as the first for debate in Parliament today.

 

STRONG CROWD: Over 500 people out the front of Qld Parliament House, Brisbane making their voices heard. Proposed new vegetation laws will mean that 1.7 million hectares of developed farming land will be locked up, with no compensation. This legislation is devastating for Queensland farmers, restricting their use of their own land.
STRONG CROWD: Over 500 people out the front of Qld Parliament House, Brisbane making their voices heard. Proposed new vegetation laws will mean that 1.7 million hectares of developed farming land will be locked up, with no compensation. This legislation is devastating for Queensland farmers, restricting their use of their own land. AgForce Queensland

Proposed new vegetation laws will mean that 1.7 million hectares of developed farming land will be locked up, with no compensation.

This legislation means Queensland farmers will be restricted to how they use their own land.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Many people stood strong with farmers today via social media with posts of men, women and children clad in green, holding signs and protesting the laws.

One farmers daughter, who attended the Rockhampton Grammar School shared her thoughts on Facebook today, all the way from California.

Ashley Daley wrote the following:

 

STRONG CROWD: Over 500 people out the front of Qld Parliament House, Brisbane making their voices heard. Proposed new vegetation laws will mean that 1.7 million hectares of developed farming land will be locked up, with no compensation. This legislation is devastating for Queensland farmers, restricting their use of their own land.
STRONG CROWD: Over 500 people out the front of Qld Parliament House, Brisbane making their voices heard. Proposed new vegetation laws will mean that 1.7 million hectares of developed farming land will be locked up, with no compensation. This legislation is devastating for Queensland farmers, restricting their use of their own land. AgForce Queensland

I am a farmers daughter.

I am a country girl to the bone.

I may live in California but the Australian outback will always be home. I grew up with the childhood kids dreamed of an endless backyard, more animal friends than people. My early school was taught via a radio with my brother and sisters.

I learnt the definition of hardwork, sacrifice and putting yourself second from a very young age. The land and animals were always priority after all that was our livelihood - it is our life.

I spent school holidays and weekends working with my parents. I've experienced more things before i was 12 than any inner city kid would in there entire life.

I learnt more about land management, nature and sustainable farming from living, working and breathing it.

 

Ashley Daley attended the Rockhampton Grammar School and shared her thoughts on Facebook today, all the way from California.
Ashley Daley attended the Rockhampton Grammar School and shared her thoughts on Facebook today, all the way from California. Contributed

Today in Brisbane, Australia many farmers will rally together to hopes to make an impact on parliament and stop them from passing a new vegetation law that will lock up 1.7MILLION hectares of developed farming land with no compensation.

If your in Brisbane sitting in your new developed high rise and wondering how to spend your day - Id be heading straight to George St to show parliament that Australia supports their farmers, after all without us you have no food.

agforce queensland brisbane land clearing laws land laws parliament protest rally vegetation clearing
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Claims only 8 CQ businesses will benefit from $65B tax cut

    Claims only 8 CQ businesses will benefit from $65B tax cut

    Politics There are almost 10K small businesses in the region, but just a handful are set to benefit according to Labor

    • 1st May 2018 11:33 AM
    'Vicious assaults' behind closed CQ doors on the rise

    premium_icon 'Vicious assaults' behind closed CQ doors on the rise

    News DOMESTIC violence is increasing every week, every month, every year

    Capricorn coast's most expensive high roller properties

    premium_icon Capricorn coast's most expensive high roller properties

    Property Prepare yourself for a serious case of property envy.

    Young men in CQ taking a stand against Domestic Violence

    Young men in CQ taking a stand against Domestic Violence

    News A sea of 600 teens will walk for DV

    • 1st May 2018 12:55 PM

    Local Partners