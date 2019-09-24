Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car rolled into the river on Wednesday night when the owner, Shay White, forgot to put the handbrake on.
A car rolled into the river on Wednesday night when the owner, Shay White, forgot to put the handbrake on. Kathryn Lewis
News

'It just started rolling, I couldn't jump back in'

Kathryn Lewis
by
23rd Sep 2019 6:30 PM | Updated: 24th Sep 2019 6:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRAFTON residents have been given a stark reminder this afternoon never to forget the handbrake.

Shay White had his ute parked on the Fry St boat ramp in Grafton on Wednesday night with his headlights on to help a friend with their boat.

When he jumped out for just a moment to check on his mates, his car began to roll.

"It just started rolling, and I couldn't jump back in quick enough," he said.

It wasn't long before it was completely submerged. 

Mr White said he had left his work tools in the back of the car but had reported them stolen to police over the weekend.

He said the car was only a few meters from the bank and at low tide could have been accessible.

"I picked up the tool bags from the police, but all my tools have been knocked off," he said.

Mr White was among the crowds of residents who turned out this afternoon to watch as TNT Towing worked with a local scuba diver to extract the car from a watery grave.

It took about an hour to manoeuvre the vehicle safely to land.

Despite having to say goodbye to the vehicle, Mr White was able to smile about it and said it was very lucky no on had been injured.

More Stories

clarence river editors picks tnt towing
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Lawyer blames jail staff for client’s offending

    premium_icon Lawyer blames jail staff for client’s offending

    Crime A DEFENCE lawyer has blamed Capricornia Correctional Centre staff for her client’s continued attempts to have a victim withdraw charges by way of phone calls from...

    Smart shark drumline plan not so clever says Labor

    premium_icon Smart shark drumline plan not so clever says Labor

    News With swimmers vulnerable, the debate shifts to smart drum lines.

    Council planning to deal with Rocky’s feral deer problem

    premium_icon Council planning to deal with Rocky’s feral deer problem

    News The dry weather has forced the feral deer out, posing a threat to motorists.

    Building company says subbie payment rules falling short

    premium_icon Building company says subbie payment rules falling short

    News 'That is where risks for subcontractors are much higher'

    • 24th Sep 2019 5:00 AM