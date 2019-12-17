Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bruce Kerr, owner / manager of Kerr Solutions.
Bruce Kerr, owner / manager of Kerr Solutions.
Community

‘It makes all of my employees proud to work here’

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
17th Dec 2019 3:00 PM

YEPPOON residents who lost their homes in the recent bushfires which ripped through the area have been presented with a generous offer from one local business.

Those affected can visit Kerr Solutions in the next 12 months where they’ll receive a free complete Windows 10 desktop computer which will include the PC, screen, keyboard, mouse and antivirus software.

An alternative offer consists of a free Windows 10 laptop, antivirus software and a carry bag.

“We have only had six families take up the offer so far,” owner Bruce Kerr said.

Kerr Solutions has been servicing the Central Queensland community for 22 years.

“We like to put back into the community, we have many good long-term customers from the areas of the fire,” he said.

“It makes all of my employees proud to work here.”

Visit Kerr Solutions at 205 Musgrave St in North Rockhampton.

Phone (07) 4922 2400.

bushfire2019 giving kerr solutions tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major school works include new classrooms, library

        premium_icon Major school works include new classrooms, library

        News Other developments include a canteen, covered lunch area, upgrade of student amenities and carpark.

        Freak accident lands CQ grandmother in hospital

        premium_icon Freak accident lands CQ grandmother in hospital

        News FEEDBACK: How CQ grandmother was treated in the health system

        Joyrider’s 40 charges include almost running over police

        premium_icon Joyrider’s 40 charges include almost running over police

        News Teen went on five-month meth binge crime spree

        READER PICS: Rockhampton Customs House on display this month

        premium_icon READER PICS: Rockhampton Customs House on display this month

        News GALLERY: See the stunning pictures of CQ, sent in by our readers this month.