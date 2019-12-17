YEPPOON residents who lost their homes in the recent bushfires which ripped through the area have been presented with a generous offer from one local business.

Those affected can visit Kerr Solutions in the next 12 months where they’ll receive a free complete Windows 10 desktop computer which will include the PC, screen, keyboard, mouse and antivirus software.

An alternative offer consists of a free Windows 10 laptop, antivirus software and a carry bag.

“We have only had six families take up the offer so far,” owner Bruce Kerr said.

Kerr Solutions has been servicing the Central Queensland community for 22 years.

“We like to put back into the community, we have many good long-term customers from the areas of the fire,” he said.

“It makes all of my employees proud to work here.”

Visit Kerr Solutions at 205 Musgrave St in North Rockhampton.

Phone (07) 4922 2400.