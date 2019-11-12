It only took minutes for it to come over the hill

Ross O'Reilly from Beaches Bistro at Rosslyn Bay Resort with Marina Mikecz and Ian Denley who had been evacuated and Torri Bambling.

Ross O'Reilly from Beaches Bistro at Rosslyn Bay Resort with Marina Mikecz and Ian Denley who had been evacuated and Torri Bambling.

TORRI Bambling was on her way to her in-laws property on Saturday night with a home cooked dinner when they called her in a panic to turn around.

To Torri’s surprise, the fire had spread from Adelaide Park all the way through to Bungundarra.

Contents of the shed were lost with ride on lawn mowers and a quad bike.

Her partners parents, Marina Mikecz and Ian Denley, were only able to grab the two dogs, get a shirt, a small safe and release the horses – leaving all of their possessions behind.

“It went from the fire being out in the distance, to then being evacuated within a few minutes,” Torri said.

The quad bike was burnt to the frame.

In a ray of brightness on such a dark time, Ross O’Reilly from Beaches at Rosslyn Bay Resort offered the three of them dinner on the house.

Unable to access the property since Saturday night, they were finally able to return on Monday night.

To their disappointment the chicken coop had burnt, taking all the chickens with the blaze.

A shed was also lost but thankfully their house was saved and the horses were found alive and well.