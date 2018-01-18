It started with $20, now this CQ business sells nation-wide

FROM a house on the hill on the outskirts of Marmor, Kev's Jerky is sailing the seas of the Bass Strait to Tasmania.

Kicking off the new year with a bang, Kev Steele of Kev's Jerky is hitting some goals as his product reaches Australia wide.

A Tasmanian retail business based in Beaconsfield is now stocking Kev's Jerky, selling across various markets and events in the state.

Mr Steele was going about his regular business selling at markets and events in Central Queensland when a mystery shopper had a taste of his beef jerky.

"Someone run into me at the markets, he tried my jerky, I didn't know who he was, he was just a regular customer," he said.

"Then a few weeks later he sent me an email saying he was setting up a store in Tasmania and was interested in stocking my products."

Starting with a $20 dehydrator from a garage sale around five years ago, Mr Steele has expanded his business bigger and better.

"I've gone from working part-time and doing the jerky on the side and now it is a full-time job keeping up with the outlets and markets," he said.

Now with the Tasmanian store added, Kev's Jerky is slowly working its way around Australia.

"We have a couple of outlets in New South Wales, mainly stockists in Queensland," Mr Steele said.

"We do post all over Australia."

The plan is to have an outlet in each state.

"It would be good to get across the country," Mr Steele said.

Getting things started, Mr Steele has been doing some work behind the scenes to ramp up the business.

"We're redoing our website at the moment so we can start out there a bit more," he said.

And do some more trips.

"We want to do some big things this year, travel to Brisbane and do bigger events down south," Mr Steele said.

Eventually, Mr Steele would like to see Kev's Jerky hit shelves worldwide.

He has been in the talks with some Chinese buyers who are interested in exporting the jerky products.

"We're looking at setting up a plant in China if I can get an investor so we can export," he said.

It's hard to pinpoint what sets Kev's Jerky apart from his competitors because it's a number of things.

"I have won so many awards, I have a good name out there," Mr Steele said.

"We do everything manually, we keep it all natural and make sure it is up to our standards.

"Our flavour, our quality, our hygiene."

FIND HIM:

Australia Day: Rockhampton Riverfront, Quay Street from 4.30pm to 9.30pm

Sunday January 28: Rockhampton Heritage Village Markets from 8am to 1pm

WHERE TO BUY LOCALLY: