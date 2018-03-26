'It was a beauty': Norths win big in physical contest

FULL STRIDE: Norths winger Justin Asse streaks away to score a length-of-the-field try in his team's big win over the Emu Park Emus at Browne Park on Saturday night.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Norths have returned to the winner's circle in emphatic fashion in Round 2 of the Rockhampton Rugby League.

Last year's grand finalists scored a 36-nil win against Emu Park, a dramatic turnaround from the 40-point drubbing they suffered at the hands of Yeppoon in the season-opener.

Norths started Saturday night's game with an energy and enthusiasm that was lacking the weekend before.

With dynamic duo Darcy Davey and Dean Allen directing traffic, the team ran in 26 unanswered points in the first half, including a spectacular length-of-the-field effort from winger Justin Asse.

The second 40 developed into more of an arm wrestle.

Tom Whitehead was one of Norths' best in their 36-point win over Emu Park. Chris Ison ROK250318cleague1

While Norths still had the better of it, they scored just the two tries but importantly managed to keep their try line intact against an opposition renowned for its attacking flair.

Norths' coach Kane Hardy said it was great to come out on top in a really physical contest.

"It was a beauty, both teams played some good hard football.

"It was a good win for us. We came out with a lot more energy than we did last week. We just weren't aggressive enough against Yeppoon and that's why they blew us away.

"It was really important that we bounced back tonight because we were looking at the possibility of being zero from two.

"Credit to the boys; they had a good week at training and they all turned up with the right attitude and you could see that in the first 60 minutes tonight.”

Hardy said while it was a good performance across the park, he did single out several players who had a big influence on the result.

Dean Allen was at his best in Norths big win. Chris Ison ROK250318cleague4

"Tom Whitehead did a good job for us when he moved to five-eighth after an injury to Brenton Stanley in the first half meant we had to reshuffle things.

"Darcy Davey again was brilliant through the middle and it's good to have Dean Allen back at halfback, we missed him in Round 1.”

Hardy said Norths would use the Easter break to freshen up and then turn their attention to their next game against Woorabinda.

"We've got a new-look side this year but they're a good bunch and they've gelled pretty well,” he said.

"If there's one thing that first game taught us it's that we need to find another gear if we're going to compete against the best sides this year.

"We've improved a little bit but we've got a long way to go yet before we can start saying we're going to be a top-five team again.”

