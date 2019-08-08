'It was a pretty scary message': If you hear this hang up

BE ALERT: These are some of the latest scams going around.

Francis Witsenhuysen

IT was a scary way to answer the phone - having to choose between being arrested and a hefty fine but Rockhampton resident Pam Rowlands was just one of many Aussies targeted by tax scams.

The person on the phone said she had been reported for committing fraud and must speak to an Australian Tax Office official or she would suffer the consequences.

"It was a pretty scary, intimating message,” Pam said.

Luckily Pam's intuition made her hang up the phone, but the scam is a timely reminder for residents to beware.

"I called ATO's direct number and reported it to them and they verified it was a scam,” she said.

The ATO have stressed it will "never threaten you with immediate arrest”.

The call Pam received was from a disclosed number, 0265290398, the ATO said this is another telltale sign of a scam - ATO phone calls will always be from a private number.

"Only ever call back on an independently sourced number, not one shown on caller ID or in your call log,” the ATO advised on their website.

Pre-recorded messages known as 'robocalls' and three-way calls with tax professionals or law enforcement officers will also never be used by the ATO.

Pam's reaction to the phone call was textbook, according to the ATO website.

"If you are ever unsure whether an ATO interaction is genuine, don't reply,” it wrote.

The office advised concerned citizens to call 1800 008 540 or visit the scams page on the ATO website.

This year, scammers have also utilised technology like WhatsApp to impersonate the ATO - despite its website stating "ATO does not have a profile on WhatsApp and will never engage with you on the platform”.

SMS scams are also being frequently used by providing a link to click regarding a tax refund - the ATO have stressed residents should never click on the link.

Other residents have also taken to Facebook to report they were targeted by scammers.

Yvonne Atkinson: I got the same call the other week pressed one a guy come on talking really slow to speak good English but could hear a faint accent asked me for my details where I said to him well you rung me you should have them and that I really didn't think it was the ato for him to then call me a mother f##ker and hang up on me

LornaJean Walters: I am keep getting the nbn calls... I block the number... block the next number..they use private number have to pick up in case it's Bill's work...So when I picked up I didn't say anything then got hung up..they did that a few times then today they used another number so blocked that one....So will see how we go ...they are a pain

Aimee Maree: I keep receiving calls from mobile numbers that are a repeat Chinese recording...This is the latest one I received this morning 0478941110 🙄 I've even had ones where you hear the recording then someone who understands what I'm saying starts laughing...