Rocky City’s Amelie Smith was in top form at the winter short course meet in Rockhampton on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Rocky City's Amelie Smith was in top form at the winter short course meet in Rockhampton on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Sport

‘It was a really impressive display from the whole squad’

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
1st Sep 2020 8:30 AM
SWIMMING: Amelie Smith and Jack Lynch took their swimming to the next level at the weekend.

The young guns hit the water at the Rocky City Winter Short Course meet at the CQUniversity pool on Saturday.

Seventy-two swimmers from six Central Queensland clubs took part in the event, which doubled as a qualifier for the Queensland Short Course Championships in September.

Rocky City coach Shane Kingston was pleased with every member of his club’s 21-strong contingent.

He did, however, make notable mention of Smith and Lynch, whose times at the weekend auger well for their prospects at states next month.

“It was a really impressive display from the whole squad,” Kingston said.

“There were some massive improvements and some big shifts forward.

“A big step up in performance came from Amelia and Jack who have gone from being qualifiers to top 10 and beyond.

“It was great to watch.”

Amber Webber in action at the Rocky City Winter Short Course meet at the weekend. Photo: Jann Houley
Amber Webber in action at the Rocky City Winter Short Course meet at the weekend. Photo: Jann Houley

Smith and Lynch will be among 10 Rocky City swimmers who have qualified for next month’s states.

Kingston said he would use the September school holidays to put them through a block of work in preparation.

“I’ve pretty much decided I won’t taper them for this meet, I’ll just freshen them up and we’ll go away and do the best we can,” he said.

“We want to go there and do a better job than what we did yesterday (Saturday) with our times.

“We want to continue to execute better race plans and look to develop into better racers.”

Kingston said things were getting back into full swing after the enforced COVID-19 shutdown.

“We’ve got another short course meet in Rockhampton in a couple of weeks.

“We’ll then have a series of long course meets start with all eyes on the Queensland Long Course Championships in December.

“It will be a busy end to the year in terms of competitions but structured well I think it will be really good for the kids.”

