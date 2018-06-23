It was a thrill to play alongside Meninga, says Carne

IN ACTION: Mal Meninga during game three of the State of Origin match between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Lang Park in 1994.

RUGBY LEAGUE: There was nothing quite like playing alongside Mal Meninga, according to Willie Carne.

The latter was on the wing and witnessed first hand the destruction wrought by the powerful centre and gratefully accepted any passes the big man sent his way during matches for Queensland and Australia.

"He had everything in his game. He was super fit, super fast and he had great defence," Carne said.

"There was nothing he couldn't do ... and he was a very good leader.

"He didn't say a lot but he was always very passionate about the game and he gave everything 100 per cent."

Meninga is one of 10 men short-listed for inclusion in the Immortals.

The 57-year-old forged his skills on the Sunshine Coast, where Carne now calls home.

His family moved to the region from Bundaberg in the early 1970s and he played junior footy in Nambour.

Meninga laced up in the local A-grade competition as a teenager, for Palmwoods, for his father Norm, in 1978 before furthering his career in Brisbane and beyond.

After winning two Brisbane premierships with Souths, he took Canberra to three titles. He was the only player to go on four Kangaroo Tours with Australia and he was a force for Queensland in State of Origin.

Carne relished the occasions he laced up alongside Meninga.

"One of the highlights of my footy life was playing with Mal," he said.

He recalls the 1992 World Cup final at Wembley, when Australia beat England 10-6. In one instance, Meninga brushed off a tackler, attracted three others and offloaded to Carne on the 10m line.

The winger put a grubber kick through Kelvin Skerrett's legs and chased to score an apparent try, only for the referee to call it back for a contentious forward pass.

Carne also played against Meninga in club football, for Brisbane and Canberra respectively, and they were always tough outings. "He dusted me up a few times," the former said.

Immortals are selected on their playing merits but Carne believed Meninga's record as a coach is hard to ignore.

"They've got to pick Mal (as an Immortal)," he said. "Especially now that he's gone on and coached and done what he's done at Origin level and now he's obviously doing the stuff with the Australian team, so that's kind of like the icing on the cake."

There will be plenty of debate about who should be picked but Carne was adamant. "I mean Mal Meninga, there wouldn't be a person in Queensland or probably in Australia that doesn't know the guy. He's obviously done something pretty special throughout his career to have that sort of level of profile."