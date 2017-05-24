27°
'It was bad': Cowboy tells of terrifying moment bull tore liver

Tom Volling, The Cairns Post | 24th May 2017 10:48 AM Updated: 10:53 AM

A RAVENSHOE cowboy is recovering in hospital after he was stomped by a bull at a rodeo in Rockhampton.

Rohan Markham, 24, was flown to Brisbane on Saturday night with a grade five tear to his liver and pancreas after the bull called Moonshine kicked him in the stomach.

Rohan Markham. He had just rode a score of 84.5.

"Right at the end of the line I just got tipped out and ended up underneath him and his back legs came out and hit me direct in the abdomen," he said.

"It was just natural instinct to get out of the road and I only just got crawled for a few metres then I laid down.

"I thought I was just winded but when I started dry reaching in the arena I knew it was bad."

He said he hopes to get out of hospital by next Monday and recover in time for the Cairns Professional Bull Riding event on July 8.

Ravenshoe cowboy Rohan Markham.
Ravenshoe cowboy Rohan Markham. Nev Madsen

He was treated by ambulance officers on the scene before being taken to the Rockhampton Hospital and was transferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital later that day.

Rohan has been riding professionally for three years and is currently ranked 81st in the world.

