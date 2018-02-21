INCREDIBLE FOOTAGE: Storms tear CQ towns to shreds Amber Hooker Full Profile Login to follow

WIDESPREAD damage in the wake of a "Cyclone-Debbie" like storm is inescapable across Central Queensland.

Social media is awash with photos and videos of damage after a severe thunderstorm lashed the region yesterday, with roaring wind gusts around 100kmh tearing some townships to shreds.

The worst hit areas include Moranbah (104kmh wind gusts at 7.02pm), Emerald (90kmh wind gusts at 5.57pm), Clermont (93kmh wind gusts at 5.53pm).

While the Bureau of Meteorology cancelled a severe thunderstorm warning for the region as of 1.26am today, more storms are predicted today and warnings to be updated accordingly.

Modelling shows another storm is predicted for Central Queensland this morning.

Emerald, Bluff, Clermont and Moranbah residents took to Facebook to share reports of power outages and accounts of their experience as the super cell battered the region, dumping heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

Thousands of homes were still without power this morning.

In Moranbah, which is thought to be one of the hardest hit areas, the energy provider says about 2000 customers are without power and have been since 7pm last night.

Isaac Regional Council crews will be out in force today assisting with the post-storm clean-up across the region, with mayor Anne Baker assuring council would coordinate efforts with emergency services and essential service providers.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I would ask for people to remain patient while service providers work to clean up and repair the storm damage. We are encouraging people to avoid unnecessary travel today," Cr Baker said.

"This was a significant storm event which many have already compared to Cyclone Debbie in terms its impact and widespread damage."

The Moranbah Airport recorded a wind gust of 104kmh shortly after 7pm, and almost 45mm fell in a three-hours period.

The storm brought some cool relief to Rockhampton after a week-long heatwave saw temperatures break 40°C, but the weather was undoubtedly more tame than in other parts of the region.

Rockhampton has received 10.4mm of rain since 9am yesterday, and wind gusts peaked at 35kmh in the afternoon.

Angela Mathers shares the damage after a storm lashed Bluff. Angela Mathers

Yeppoon recorded its highest wind gust of 44kmh at 4.30am today, but only received 4mm of rain since 9am yesterday.

Emerald was dumped with 22.4mm of rain in the from 9am yesterday to 7am today.

Blackwater received 59.6mm; Moranbah 44.6mm; Clermont 23.4mm.

The BoM's rainfall radar shows moderate to heavy rainfalls remain off the Capricorn Coast over Great Keppel Island, and south of Rockhampton, over the Gladstone, Biloela, Miriam Vale and Bundaberg areas.

The Morning Bulletin will bring you rolling weather coverage through the day.

Kyleigh Clanfield shares photos of water rising in Bluff. Kyleigh Clanfield

FLOOD WATCH:

The Dawson and Don Rivers, and Comet and Nogoa Rivers are on flood watch after widespread rainfalls across the catchments.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest update, as of 10.52am yesterday, states minor flood levels were likely during today and tomorrow.

It states while conditions are particularly dry in the Nogoa and Comet catchments, recent rainfall in the Dawson catchment has left it slightly wetter.

River level rises above the minor flood level are possible across the watch area, and higher levels possible associated with localised heavier falls.

More information on this to come today.