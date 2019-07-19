'It was our fault': War games leave small town powerless

Members of 16th Regiment armed with their RBS-70 watch over the battle field as two US Army Apache Attack helicopters demonstrate their capability at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Central Queensland as part of the Talisman Sabre.

THE Department of Defence has confirmed the Talisman Sabre exercise was responsible for power outages at Koumala in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, a department spokesperson confirmed last night, a disruption to the local power supply occurred during a night training activity that was part of the joint US-Australian military exercise.

"Local services assisted with restoring power as quickly as possible," they said.

Residents lost power three times, and Ergon Energy confirmed at 8.19pm Thursday, a 'third party' caused a power outage when contact was made with power lines.

Power was lost in the Koumala area with Wood Rd, Turnors Paddock Rd, Rand Rd, Thompson Rd, Williams Rd, and Craig Rd and Campbells Rd affected.

Mount Christian resident Genevieve Axiak woke on Wednesday morning to discover the power was out.

She admitted it was a minor inconvenience, forcing her to use a portable gas cooker to boil her tea, and have cold sandwiches for lunch.

"I had to delay my hairdresser appointment by half an hour," Ms Axiak said.

The power was restored by lunch time but, five hours later the lights flickered out again.

Ms Axiak said power outrages were relatively rare in Koumala.

"It doesn't happen often," she said, "and it's stranger that it happened twice in a day".

The Ergon Energy Outage Finder reported 83 customers had lost power between 8.19pm and 11.42 pm on Thursday.