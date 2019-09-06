'It was so different' Progress in the rehab centre debate

OPTIMISTIC FUTURE: The second community forum for the rehab centre was very different to the first (pictured).

TEMPERS are cooling down on all sides of the Rockhampton rehabilitation centre debate as interested parties put their differences aside to ensure the centre is delivered.

A second community forum was held on Monday night by the Substance Abuse Fresh Futures community group and was attended by people on both sides of the argument.

SAFF spokesperson Kay Donoghue said the meeting was a step forward for the debate.

"It was so different to the first meeting,” Mrs Donoghue said.

"Not a lot of people came but those who did, it was good.”

After the first rehabilitation community consultation Mrs Donoghue left disgusted but this meeting gave her hope for the future.

Kay and Terry Donoghue went to the original rehab facility with hope and left disappointed, but are feeling much more positive now.

"I just want something open. Lets just do it,” she said.

The meeting was attended by Queensland Network of Alcohol and Other Drug agencies spokespeople Rebecca Lang and Sue Pope who spoke on the importance and benefit of drug rehabilitation centres.

Sunrise Way Rehab chief executive Wendy Agar also attended the meeting to inform attendees of the influence the centre has had on its Toowoomba neighbourhood.

"It was so informative,” Mrs Donoghue said.

After protests from the community Mrs Donoghue couldn't see progress on the Birkbeck Dr location recommencing but she was happy to move on in order to help those in need.

The Stand Together and Say No community group who protested against the Parkhurst location took to Facebook in agreement with SAFF - they said the meeting seemed to be "extremely positive”.