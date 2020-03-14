RARING TO GO: Wanderers under-12 players Darius Rossow and Sienna Harmsworth are ready for the 2020 Rockhampton Hockey season starting today. Picture: Jann Houley.

HOCKEY: Darius Rossow and Sienna Harmsworth are ready to hit full stride when the Rockhampton Hockey season starts today.

The Wanderers duo will take part in the march past at 8.30am before hitting the field with their under-12 teammates.

Teams will compete in under-12 and under-16 boys and under-16 girls, as well as under-9 mixed and QuikStix.

Twenty-five senior teams will contest the A1, A2 and A3 divisions.

RHA president Barb Knowles said it was great to get the season started.

“It will be an exciting year for Rocky Hockey with players enjoying the amazing facility redevelopment and second world-class synthetic turf field, enabling most teams to now experience playing on turf every week,” she said.

“The number of good Queensland juniors now emerging from Rocky is testament to the value of this investment plus the quality of our local coaches.”

Darius, 11, started hockey when he was four and enjoys making new friends and playing with his mates.

His goal this season is to master the drag flick.

Sienna, 9, is looking forward to learning more about the game and seeing what she can improve and do better.

“I like my coaches, making new friends and having fun,” she said.

She would love to enjoy the same success as her dad, who was part of the Wanderers A-grade men’s team for all of their record 14 straight premierships.

Their impressive run was halted last year by Southern Suburbs in a grand final thriller.

Aaron is coaching an under-12 boys team and the A-grade men.

“We’ve got two under-12 boys teams this year which hasn’t happened for a long time so that’s a good sign for the club,” he said.

“At this age it’s all about participation, inclusivity and having fun in a safe environment.

“We want to focus on teamwork and I want to see everyone involved.”

Aaron said the A-graders were looking good.

“We’ve got a very strong team and our A-grade squad is very healthy. Our motivation is really good and training numbers are the best I’ve seen in years.

“It’s a pretty good time to be coaching. The monkey’s off our back so we’re not worrying about anything, we’re just being positive and going out to play.”

Wanderers have their first game at 5.45pm today against Frenchville, who Aaron is tipping as serious title contenders this year.

“In my eyes, they’re probably going to be the team to beat,” he said.

“It will be a tough way to start the season.

“For us it’s about getting our processes back and working out positions.

“We just want to concentrate on the smaller things and get some heavy minutes into our legs.”