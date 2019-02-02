'It will be massive': Rocky to host Australian junior titles

The best young riders in the country will descend on Rockhampton for the Australian Junior Championships in 2020.

MOTOCROSS: In a major coup for motocross in Central Queensland, Rockhampton will host the Australian Junior Championships in 2020.

About 600 of the country's best young riders will hit Six Mile Raceway for the week-long event in July next year.

Rockhampton Motocross Club media officer Tony Clark said the national event was a "big deal”.

"It's the first time we've hosted this event and it will be massive,” he said.

"It will not only put us on the map but financially it will provide a huge boost for our club and the whole region.

"A lot of people involved in the championships make this their family holiday - once they've finished competing they tend to stay on and spend time in the region.”

Clark said work would continue in earnest in the countdown to the national championships but the club and its riders were now gearing up for the start of the 2019 season.

It will start next weekend with Reef 2 Beef, the inter-club series that pits Rockhampton against Yeppoon in the race for the coveted President's Cup.

Clark said Rockhampton held the trophy and its riders wanted to ensure it stayed in the Beef Capital.

"We won it fairly comfortably last year and we're ready to do it again,” he said.

"The series has brought the two clubs closer together and helped foster some friendly rivalry.

"It's hard to say how many riders we'll have but I think we'll be looking at anywhere from 120 to 140.

"I'd expect numbers to be up because everyone is generally pretty keen to get racing at the start of the year.”

The series is run over two days, with racing at Rockhampton on Saturday and Yeppoon on Sunday.

Clark said Rocky riders to watch included Beau Dargel and Mitchell Dark, who should be right in the mix in the senior opens, and Cooper Torr, who was graduating from juniors to senior lites.

Both clubs will then gear up to host a round of the 2018 CQ Series - Yeppoon late February and Rockhampton mid-March.