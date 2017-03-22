27°
It will come in the dark: Deluge to hit Yeppoon overnight

22nd Mar 2017 3:16 PM
Heavy rainfall is forecast for Central Queensland and the Central West for the remainder of the week.
Heavy rainfall is forecast for Central Queensland and the Central West for the remainder of the week.

YEPPOON and Rockhampton residents can expect another overnight drenching, a weather expert says.

Parts of the region have received more than 400mm in the past 48 hours.

READ: 43 roads flooded, 18 under threat across CQ.

Weather forecaster Mike Griffin this morning said the current overcast and relatively lighter rain conditions would remain for most of the day with heavier falls, similar to last night, expected later tonight and early tomorrow.

Mr Griffin said in 20 years living in the region, this was only the third time he'd seen such a weather pattern form.

He said a "narrow 250km wide” system was being driven down the coast from a northern tropical low, south east of PNG.

Though late in the season for cyclones, Mr Griffin said the low had the small potential to develop into a category 1 cyclone.

Rachael Hanson: Taroomball near Yeppoon, 156mm overnight from 9pm last night to 8.30am today.
Rachael Hanson: Taroomball near Yeppoon, 156mm overnight from 9pm last night to 8.30am today. Rachael Hanson/Who Got The Rain?

Mr Griffin said the region's current weather was being generated by this low and a surface low off Bowen, which was associated with a coastal trough.

"It's rare to have a metorological structure like this,” Mr Griffin said.

He said there were reports of some coastal areas, north of Yeppoon, getting more than 400mm rainfall.

In the 24hrs to 9am, Craig (a resident) at Pacific Heights had 225mm; giving a grand total of 341mm in the past 50 hours.　

Rockhampton south had a grand total of 116mm, while north Rockhampton had 213mm to 9am today.　

Mr Griffin said any non-sealed roads north of the Yeppoon-Rockhampton Road to Shoalwater Bay would be almost impassable.

"Waterpark Creek jumped up to 5.9m, a 3.5m rise,” he said.

"The Connors River is rising...it was up to 4.8m at 2pm at Mt Bridget. This may put a small run in the Fitzroy River.”　

Emergency services responded to a car which was caught in floodwaters on Dairy Inn Road, Cawarral.
Emergency services responded to a car which was caught in floodwaters on Dairy Inn Road, Cawarral. Chris Ison ROK220317crescue1

Mr Griffin said the region hadn't had rainfall like this for about 12 months.

"We had a dry summer with about one-third of our average rain,” he said.

"All of a sudden we've had that and more in two days.”

He said the very heavy rain fell mainly west of a line from St Lawrence/Gogango/Biloela. A heavy fall west of Emerald late Monday caused 50mm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
