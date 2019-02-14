'It will haunt forever': Community rattled by woman's death

The Dicky Beach surfing community is reeling after the body of a young woman washed ashore early this morning.

THE Sunshine Coast community is reeling after the tragic drowning of a young woman who washed up on Dicky Beach early this morning.

Local surfer Kye Davis was one of the first to arrive at the popular beach after emergency services had removed the young woman's body.

His friend, another young surfer, made the horrific discovery as he went for an early morning paddle.

"He said he was going for an early morning surf and when he was checking it, he spotted her washed up," Mr Davis said.

"He went down and she was blue and cold.

"He ran straight back up and called 000, then the lifeguards turned up and were the first emergency services at the scene."

The young woman's body was found at the high tide shoreline just past these stairs. Ashley Carter

Police have identified the young woman, aged in her early to mid-20s, and this morning were in the process of notifying her family.

Mr Davis said the usually up-beat surfing beach had a sombre feel as news of the tragedy spread through the community this morning.

"There was no one out surfing, which is weird, especially when there's good surf," he said.

"Everyone's a bit rattled. Usually everyone's happy and joking at Dickys."

Mr Davis said the sight of the young woman's body would haunt his friend forever.

"He's pretty shaken," he said.

"It's never nice seeing something like that."