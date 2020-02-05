‘It will never feel like justice’: Family's anguish

AFTER enduring a two-year wait for justice, the adult children of Gympie crash victim Karen Zahner, gave an emotional statement after their mother's killer was sentenced in court today.

The family watched Joshua-James Langley sentenced to nine years prison for fatally killing the popular cafe manager and seriously injuring their father when he was driving meth-affected on the Mary Valley Highway in January, 2018.

William and Karen Zahner were a "beautiful couple".

COURT STORY HERE: Driver who killed Gympie mum more stoned than he admitted

The family issued a brief statement to media outside the courthouse today, read by Mrs Zahner's son, Shane.

"It's been a long and painful wait of over two years to get to this point," he said.

"No sentence given by a court will ever feel like justice for losing our beautiful mother.

"We just want this devastating chapter of our lives to be over and try to move on the best we can."

Karen Zahner, was a much-loved mother, wife and member of the community.

Karen Zahner, who ran the Cooloola Specialist Coffee Shop (now called Coffee on Channon) with husband Bill, was well known for her warm and welcoming smile according to the medical staff she served daily.

"Both of them are the most beautiful couple you'd ever meet," Gympie's QML pathology collector Jo Dodt said after hearing of the crash two years ago.

"They would never say a bad word about anyone."

Karen and Bill Zahner when they first took over the Cooloola Specialist Coffee Shop in 2011.

She said staff of the Cooloola Specialist and Diagnostic Centre and QML Pathology on Channon St had all been touched by Karen's kindness and sweet disposition.

They made it their business to ease their customer's day, she said, often delivering their cafe orders to their work desks.

"That was just the type of people they are," she said.

Gympie Show Society president Graham Engemen, who knew the couple through Bill's years as the Show's boer goat section steward said the couple had always been very well-liked.

"They were very giving, community-minded people," he said at the time.