'It wouldn't end well': Death trap on CQ street

by Shayla Bulloch

A QUIET Yeppoon street turned into a death trap overnight as a dangerous 'prank' risked motorists lives.

Residents of the Capricorn Coast were up in arms when a concerned resident of Barlows Hill posted a notice on social media about a hazard in Olympia Avenue.

Jade Osborne described her anger when she drove through a hose that was tied across the street between two light poles.

Although she had no damage to her vehicle or passengers, she hoped whoever was "pulling" the dangerous prank was caught.

Jade's warning sparked a stream of outrage on social media with locals commenting their disgust in the person responsible.

One concerned local, Jason Miller, assumed the 'prank' was targeted at a specific road user.

"That's something I'd be reporting to the police. Sounds like they're trying to get someone on a motorbike," he said.

A former resident of Olympia Avenue, Jessie-lee Johnson, agreed with Jason's assumption saying motorbike riders lived in the street when she lived there two years ago.

She was unsure whether the same people still lived there.

After one resident's friend was killed in a similar accident, they understood the severity of this type of act and urged for the police to be contacted.

The hose was pulled down around 11pm but was never reported to police.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted the Queensland Police Service for comment.

Crime Stoppers can be contacted anonymously 24/7 on 1300 888 000 or online.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

