‘It wrecks kids’: Man jailed for 16 counts of supplying meth

A YEPPOON man will spend at least 10 months in jail for dealing methylamphetamine to 11 customers on 14 occasions, and twice making other offers, all in the same month.

Bradley George Carter, 30, pleaded guilty at Rockhampton Supreme Court today to possessing and selling methylamphetamine.

The court heard that Carter, born in Southport, sold a total of 5.3g of the drug in July.

Defence solicitor Jordan Ahlstrand said that in 2009, his client was the victim of a “random attack of violence” that resulted in an acquired brain injury and subsequent post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression.

Additionally, it was said Mr Carter’s three-year relationship with the mother of two of his children fell apart in December 2017.

For lack of medical evidence, Justice Crow rejected the defence’s proposed “causal link” between the 2009 assault and Carter’s drug peddling, but conceded the psychological damage thereby done might have influenced his behaviour.

Police found about 15g of methylamphetamine in Carter’s possession when they pulled over his car earlier this year.

They then confiscated his phone, on which messages were found that had to do with his drug-supplying business.

Aged 29 at the time, Carter was taken to Yeppoon Police Station and released on bail; he has since attended counselling and seen a psychologist, and he has been working part-time.

Mr Ahlstrand said the quantities sold were “clearly at a street level” and there was “no threatened or actual violence” involved in Carter’s dealings.

In considering Carter’s sentence, Justice Crow said drug use “must be deterred”.

“The drug methylamphetamine is extremely powerful,” he said.

“Many first time users, often young people, unfortunately within a very short period of time become addicted.

“It has a terrible effect on our society. It wrecks kids.”

He told Carter, a victim of assault, that the majority of violence was “perpetrated by people who are affected by the drugs that you sell”.

Carter was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and will be released on parole after 10 months, as Justice Crow thought that his “prospects of rehabilitation are very high”.

It was reported that Carter wished to pursue a career in mining upon his release.