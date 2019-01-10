Leti rips: Italian youngster wins Stage 1

Trek-Segafredo Letizia Paternoster wins Stage 1 of the Womens Santos Tour Down Under from Hahndorf to Birdwood. Picture SARAH REED

Trek-Segafredo Letizia Paternoster wins Stage 1 of the Womens Santos Tour Down Under from Hahndorf to Birdwood. Picture SARAH REED

Italian Letizia Paternoster has won the opening stage of the Santos Women's Tour Down Under with a bunch sprint into Birdwood on Thursday.

The 19-year-old with a track cycling background was two bike lengths clear of Australian Sarah Roy and Cuban Arlenis Sierra to take the leader's jersey after 112.9km from Hahndorf.

Trek-Segafredo cyclist Letizia Paternoster shows off the ochre jersey after winning stage one of this year’s Women’s Tour Down Under. Picture Sarah Reed

Paternoster, who rides for Trek-Segafredo, was too powerful for the bunch that finished all together on a sprinter-friendly day to start the four-day tour in near perfect weather conditions.

Earlier in the stage Gracie Elvin and Chloe Hosking took the intermediate sprint points and Nadia Quagliotto was queen of the mountain over the Ngangkiparinga climb and Alice Cobb over the Lucky Hit climb.

The tour continues with 116.7km Stage 2 from Nuriootpa to Mengler Hill on Friday, where the uphill finish is expected to shake up the general classification contenders.

Stage 3 is a road race from Nairne to Stirling and Stage 4 a criterium at the city's east end in a curtain raiser to the men's Down Under Classic.