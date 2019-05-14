Menu
Sport

Volleyball team poses naked to celebrate

by Damian Burchardt
14th May 2019 8:00 AM

A women's volleyball team celebrated winning a title last week by posing naked with the trophy.

Italian side Imoco Volley Conegliano stripped down after securing their third Serie A triumph in four years with a victory over Igor Novara. Imoco didn't give Novara a chance, winning all three games of the final Serie A1 playoff round.

However, their last match was a dramatic encounter - lasting five sets with the champs claiming a narrow, two-point victory in a tie-breaker.

And Imoco players found a creative way of celebrating their hard-fought title - leaving little to the imagination.

They stripped down and posed for a group picture behind the trophy while also biting the commemorative medals they received.

A few of them, Joanna Wolosz and Marta Bechis, then opted for solo snaps, using the mammoth cup as a fig leaf.

 

 

Wolosz shared it on Instagram, captioning it with words that read: "It could not be any different!"

And Bechis followed suit, writing: "Scudetto, you say?"

Imoco dominated Serie A1 in the regular season - finishing nine points clear ahead of Novara.

The club has quickly risen to the top after it was founded in 2012 following the bankruptcy of Spesa Volley.

 

This article originally appeared in The Sun

