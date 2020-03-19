Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Italy records 475 deaths in one day

by Alle McMahon
19th Mar 2020 6:12 AM

 

 

Italy has recorded 475 new deaths from coronavirus - the highest one-day death toll of any nation.

Total deaths in Italy have reached 2978 - more than half of all cases recorded outside China.

The number of infections is now 35,713.

The previous highest death toll in one day was 368 - also in Italy - on Sunday.

Italy - with a population of 60 million - has recorded 34 per cent of all deaths worldwide from the virus.

"They main thing is, do not give up," Italian National Institute of Health chief Silvio Brusaferro said in a nationally televised press conference.
"It will take a few days before we see the benefits" of containment measures, said Brusaferro.
"We must maintain these measures to see their effect, and above all to protect the most vulnerable."

In other developments, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced all schools across the United Kingdom will close from Friday.

It comes as borders are jammed across Europe and Asia as countries hunker down to try to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

A line of trucks up to 60 kilometres long was reported at the Polish border,  while drivers in Malaysia endured traffic jams for hours as they tried to get into Singapore.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health italy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Where guns were stashed after Music Bowl shooting

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where guns were stashed after Music Bowl shooting

        News A YOUNG man was found in possession of guns claims they were the property of the man who carried out the shooting of a campervan at the Rockhampton Music Bowl.

        COVID-19 could deliver Livingstone $15m windfall

        premium_icon COVID-19 could deliver Livingstone $15m windfall

        News FIND out the 10 roads that could be in for major upgrades.

        Virus not enough to spoil CQ bride’s big day

        premium_icon Virus not enough to spoil CQ bride’s big day

        Lifestyle As the world grapples with an unprecedented global pandemic, one Central Queensland...

        Pre-polling marathon for RRC candidates

        premium_icon Pre-polling marathon for RRC candidates

        News To avoid COVID-19, more time has been set aside for pre-polling, testing our...