‘It’ll be a good facility’: Dad’s quest to stay up-to-date

REHAB CENTRE: Shane Latcham at the second Rockhampton residential rehabilitation community forum

THE top of the hospital would’ve been Norman ­Gardens man Shane Latcham’s first pick for the location of the $14.3 Rockhampton residential rehabilitation centre but he said the Music Bowl site was the next best bet.

Mr Latcham didn’t attend the first community consultation forum in July, but since announcing he will be running for the division one seat of Rockhampton Regional Council he is getting familiar with issues across the community.

“I want to see what’s been confirmed and what’s going ahead,” Mr Latcham said.

The qualified teacher who lives next door to a mental health centre said he had a unique insight into the affect facilities had on the community.

“We’ve had no concerns with anyone in the mental health facility but it’s a little bit different about people affected by other drugs,” he said.

He said the community’s outrage was a good example of the consequences of poor consultation and hoped the process was more transparent.

Queensland Network of Alcohol and Other Drug Agencies chief executive ­Rebecca Lang said the biggest issue a residential rehabilitation centre created was limited street parking.

“I’m struggling to find examples to give you (about the problems residential rehabilitation facilities),” Ms Lang said.

Once the feasibility studies are completed ­construction of the rehab centre is expected from July 2020 onwards.

Col Thorogood at the second Rockhampton residential rehabilitation community forum

Parkhurst dad Col Thorogood attended the forum to stay informed about what was happening in the community.

“It’ll be a good facility for Rockhampton,” Mr Thorogood said.

The rehabilitation service provider is yet to be ­announced, but applications have closed and Queensland Health is in the process of selecting a non-government organisation.

Mental health, alcohol and other drugs branch executive director John Allan said the organisation would be announced as soon as the deal was finalised.

“When you go through a procurement process we can’t discuss the offers and we can’t discuss what people are doing,” Associate Professor said.

“That would be ­commercially incompatible with what people are doing.”

The non-government service provider is expected to be announced by the end of the month.