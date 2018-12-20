Menu
Jarrod Croker has been pushing for a change of leadership and he’s got it for the 2019 season. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Stuart shakes up leadership at Raiders

by Matt Encarnacion
20th Dec 2018 5:45 PM

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has introduced a co-captaincy model for the first time in his Raiders tenure, with Josh Hodgson appointed alongside Jarrod Croker for the 2019 season.

Hodgson ascends to the role for what will be his fifth year in the nation's capital, having joined the club from Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League for the 2015 campaign.

The English international has played 74 games in the lime green, as well as 18 Tests for his country, on his way to becoming one of the elite players in the NRL.

Croker revealed the development on social media on Thursday.

"I just wanted to take the opportunity to let all of our members and fans know about an important decision we've made today for the team and our club," Croker posted on Instagram.

"Ricky and I have been discussing for a while a way we can strengthen the leadership in the team and we've decided to have Josh Hodgson join me as captain of the club."

Hodgson is arguably the team's chief playmaker from hooker, where he will be able to shoulder more of the on-field responsibilities with Croker.

They are the first Raiders co-captains since Terry Campese and Alan Tongue in 2012.

"Having two captains gives us the chance to take the team to the next level and we know Josh is an experienced and passionate club man who will give his all to the role," Croker said.

"For me it's the opportunity to grow as a leader and I could not have anyone better suited to stand beside me than Hodgo."

The Raiders have undergone a summer makeover roster-wise in a bid to return to the finals next season, with key players Blake Austin, Junior Paulo and Shannon Boyd all departing.

The club's only notable signings are John Bateman and Ryan Sutton - both from England.

canberra raiders nrl nrl2019 ricky stuart
News Corp Australia

