It's a day to get your Aussie on and be glad we live here

CASTLE CREATORS: Emma Finnegan and Amarnie Finnegan-McKean at The Great Australia Day Beach Party on Yeppoon Main Beach. Liam Fahey

MORE than $1500 is up for grabs in the Mirror Sand Sculpture Competition in Yeppoon today.

With excellent weather forecast and prize vouchers to be won, organisers have tipped the Mirror Sand Sculpture Competition to be a huge hit at today's Great Australia Day Beach Party event.

Capricorn Coast community events games coordinators Nigel Hutton and Tom Wyatt said they expected the action would be thick and fast when the Mirror Sand Sculpture gets under way from 4pm with spades, buckets and no shortage of artistic creativity.

"Every year the sand sculpture competition draws keen interest from family groups and individuals of all ages and this year with cash and prizes totalling more than $1500 we are expecting record entries,” Mr Hutton said.

"This is an event that everyone can participate in either as a team or with individual entries and it is absolutely free.

"Sculpture themes are up to the participants' imagination... in the past, sculptures have ranged from Australia Day themes to marine animals, environmental, abstract art, and traditional sandcastles.

"The only limitation is that the sculptures must be made with hand tools only and predominantly using materials found on the beach and of course we will be encouraging everyone to 'slip, slop, slap' and wear a sun smart hat.”

Two and a half hours will be given to contestants to complete their masterpieces while judges look out for creativity and imaginative creations. Contestants just need to register at the administration gazebo before 4pm and there will be three categories - Midgets (up to 7 years), Juniors (8 to 14 years) and open (all ages).

Contestants are allocated an area of beach of about 6x6m in the open section, and 4x4m in the Midget and Junior sections.

Here's all the main events happening around the region to mark Australia Day 2019:

Gracemere

Where: Cedric Archer Park

When: Saturday, 8am-11am

Free event hosted by the Gracemere Men's Shed. Enjoy a splash in the water park and a free sausage sizzle thanks to the Men's Shed members.

Mt Morgan

Where: No 7 (Big) Dam

When: Saturday, 9am-1pm

Free event hosted by the Mount Morgan Rotary Club.

A fun-filled event with family activities including free barbecue, ice-cream, lamingtons, bread and Vegemite and more.

Rides, face painting and entertainment for kids.

Cool off with a swim in the dam.

Bouldercombe

Where: Bouldercombe Recreation Complex

When: Saturday from 4pm

Free event hosted by the Bouldercombe Progress Association.

A community gathering with a free barbecue, soft drinks, plenty of fun and entertainment for all ages.

Get involved in classic thong-throwing, tug-of-war, sack races and more activities.

Heritage Village Australia Day Markets

When: Sunday, 8am-1.30pm

Cost: $2 entry, under-14s free

Set in the unique atmosphere of the Rockhampton Heritage Village, there will be a huge variety of stalls, farm animals for the kids, while there will be rides for all ages.

Enclosed shoes must be worn on the rides.

Great Australia Day Beach Party

Where: Yeppoon foreshore

When: Saturday from 7am with the Great Australia Day Fun Run

Dr Hubble's Sensational Bubble Show will take place from 3.30pm with PocketLove performing two shows (one from 1.15pm and another from 7.30pm).

Australia Day Beach Party at Frenchville Sports Club

When: Saturday, 11am-midnight

Where: 268 Eldon St, Frenchville

This free event includes a barbecue buffet lunch, mudcrab races, thong-throwing competition and beach bucks bonanza $10,000 mega cash giveaway.

Beaches Post-Australia Day Hottest 100 Rooftop Recovery Party

When: Sundayfrom noon

Where: Beaches Rosslyn Bay, Vin E Jones Memorial Dr, Yeppoon