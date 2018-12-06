It's a festive season Carissa will not forget!
ROCKHAMPTON woman Carissa Huff's Christmas has been made a lot easier.
The Leichhardt Community Garden teacher aide was thrilled after she entered The Morning Bulletin 12 Hams of Christmas competition and won a $100 voucher.
More than 5200 readers entered.
This means Ms Huff can now purchase $100 worth of goods from Boodle's Meats in Berserker which will help her family during Christmas - a time we all know can be financially difficult.
"It's great that the competition was open to a lot of people from a wide area,” she said.
And while she looked forward to sharing her win, Ms Huff reflected on what Christmas meant to her.
"What I love most about the festive season is having the opportunity to spend time with family and friends...and remembering the message behind Christmas,” she said.