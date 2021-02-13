‘It’s a good accomplishment’: 100 parkruns for Charmaine

Charmaine Clark clocked up her 100th parkrun in Rockhampton on Saturday morning.

Charmaine Clark clocked up her 100th parkrun in Rockhampton on Saturday morning.

Charmaine Clark completed her 100th parkrun on Saturday.

She was among the 302 participants who took on the 5km course at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

“It feels good, it’s a good accomplishment,” Charmaine said after greeting the finish line.

“Rockhampton is a great place to bring up 100 parkruns and it’s where I’ve done the bulk of them.

“It’s such a good course; you get the hills, you get the flat, you get a bit of everything.

“I just run to finish it. That’s what parkrun’s about for me – it’s the social aspect.”

Charmaine will don her volunteer hat on Sunday, taking her place on course at the Rockhampton Road Runners’ season opener at Kershaw Gardens.

A RRR committee member, she is urging people to turn out in force for the Valentine’s Day Run.

There is a 3km and 6km fun run or walk, starting at 7am, as well as a 1.6km kids run (12 years and under) about 7.45am.

“Hopefully we get a really good turnout,” Charmaine said.

“What’s really good about Rockhampton is our running community is so close.

“People who come to parkrun do our runs and a lot of our members come and do parkrun as well.

“We’re all one big group who have that love of running.”

Online registrations for the RRR event are open until 6pm Saturday but participants can also register on the day.

More information is available on the club’s Facebook page.

More stories

Why Wendy’s so excited to have parkrun back

CQ endurance athlete reveals the secret to going the distance

‘I really enjoy having running in my life’