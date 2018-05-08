'It's a lifestyle': Heavily-pregnant musician wows Rocky

Singer Fanny Lumsden brought her crew and her gear down to the beer garden at Beef Australia.

Singer Fanny Lumsden brought her crew and her gear down to the beer garden at Beef Australia. Vanessa Jarrett

SHE MAY be 31 weeks pregnant but there is no stopping Australian country music star Fanny Lumsden.

Last night Fanny played at Beef Australia, but being on stage was a bit of a different feeling.

Fanny with her husband Dan and her crew tour around Australia in their caravan for a tour called 'Under our Hills Hoist.'

"They can be huge or they can be tiny, they are really fun," she said.

"We have been doing the Queensland run of this tour for four weeks so it will be nice to go back onto a stage.

"It should be really fun and it looks like it is all happening here."

This time around is Fanny's third time in Rocky, after playing in a Gracemere backyard, under the clothesline as the tour goes.

"It's just nice to be here, it seems like a really great atmosphere," she said.

"It seems like it is such a great time of year and everyone has a similar kind of industry that brings all ranges of people together for a week, it's cool.

"I am excited to get out and check it out."

Due to give birth in the next '7 to 9 weeks' Fanny was taking it all in her stride.

"It will be little bit of a change, it has slowed me down a little bit but we are still touring for another month," Fanny said.

But it hasn't slowed her down enough.

"We have been touring the entire time I have been pregnant," Fanny said.

Performing is a 'little bit' harder being heavily pregnant, Fanny said.

"I just forget and I go to lean down at a weird angle and I'm like oh, there is a big lump there," she said.

"The guitar has to go on a weird angle now too."

While she will have some time off once the baby is born, it won't be for long.

"You don't get maternity leave or anything like that when you are a musician, it's just our lifestyle," Fanny said.

"People get shocked but we are both (Dan and Fanny) are both touring musicians, we both can't just stop working.

"We will get back on the road and sort it out, we can give it an audience member, friends or family backstage can hold it, it's just a big community really wherever we play, everyone is super friendly wherever we go."