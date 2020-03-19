It’s a match in the polling booth

BOWING OUT: Diana Semmler and Toni Shaw join Councillor Jan Kelly, Suraj Shrestha, Julie Bickley and Sally Faulkner at last year's Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser in Yeppoon.

AS THE Local Government election on March 28 approaches, residents in the Livingstone Shire are advised to get to know their candidates better and understand the roles they will play as spokespeople for their community.

In Livingstone Shire, rather than divisions, elected Councillors are delegated portfolios making a difference to the way people vote.

Outgoing Councillor Jan Kelly, who has held the Community Development and Support Portfolio since January 2014, said once elected, Councillors had a responsibility to get to know their allocated portfolios.

“Portfolio Councillors are the spokesperson within the Council Chamber for issues falling within their allocated portfolio,” Cr Kelly said.

“They are not involved in the day to day operation of the portfolio, or any operational matters for that matter, they are there to learn all they can about their portfolio area to be able to better brief other Councillors so all Councillors have a greater understanding as decisions need to be made in the various areas.

“Each portfolio holder is required to meet with their portfolio area senior managers regularly to be briefed on changes, to gain an understanding of challenges and be up to date with issues faced on the ‘coal face’ of their relevant portfolio.”

While she would never tell anyone how to vote, Cr Kelly said when choosing the candidates, she would vote for at the 2020 elections, this year she looked for skill sets that matched the various portfolios.

“With portfolios including Civil Operations-Roads, Community Development and Support, Administration and Finance, Youth Development and the Arts, Water, Waste Management and the Environment, Planning and Strategic Infrastructure including Economic Development and Tourism, Sport Recreation, Parks and Community Facilities, there are a range of areas where candidates may well have skill sets to match,” she said.

“In these very difficult times, I believe we all need to vote smarter and make informed decisions and knowing the portfolio areas will help some voters with their decisions.

“We all love this region, that’s why we live, work and raise families here, so making good choices will get solid foundations for the region moving forward.

“With these difficult economic times, the better the choices we make now will set us in better stead for the future.”

